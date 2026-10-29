Puppy shot in face at close range in Pennsylvania, animal rescue says

An investigation is underway after a 10-month-old German shepherd mix was shot at close range in the face, an animal rescue in Pennsylvania said.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the ANNA Shelter in Erie said they got a call last week from Pennsylvania State Police about a dog in "very bad shape" who had blood "everywhere."

The shelter said the dog, called Titan, had been shot at close range in his face. The bullet went in under his eye, through his tongue and out the bottom of his mouth.

Titan, a 10-month-old German shepherd mix, was shot in the face at close range, the ANNA Shelter in Pennsylvania said. Now he's looking for a foster home where he can continue his recovery. (Photo: ANNA Shelter/Facebook)

While Titan's head was initially sore and swollen, the Anna Shelter said he's made major improvements over the last nine days, so much so that he's been cleared to find a foster home where he can continue his recovery.

"Like...maybe you're lonely...you've got the time and room in your heart and home...and have been looking to add something/someone meaningful to your life...well HERE I AM!" the shelter wrote on Facebook.

The ANNA Shelter said Titan is looking for a quiet adult-only home since he still needs to recover and he has some trauma after being shot. Anyone who thinks they'd be a good fit can email ruth@theannashelter.com.

The shelter said the investigation into who shot Titan is ongoing "and justice will be served."