Starving puppies dumped along trail in Greensburg

By: KDKA-TV intern Gianna Girol

Three emaciated, dehydrated puppies were dumped along the Five Star Trail in Greensburg on Thursday, an animal shelter said.

Ninth Life Rescue Center asked for help figuring out who abandoned the dogs, calling it an active investigation.

"We are desperately seeking information regarding where they came from and who dumped them. Did you see someone on the trail carrying a box? Did your neighbors have puppies on Wednesday but not on Thursday? Call us," Ninth Life Rescue Center said in a Facebook post.

Ninth Life Rescue Center says the dogs have almost no body fat, and their ribs and bones can be seen through their bodies. They also have puncture wounds on their bodies and broken teeth.

The dogs are also not suffering from a pre-existing medical condition that would cause them to appear this way.

"We are sad and angry about their conditions and complete lack of body fat. You can see every bone in their body, this didn't happen overnight. These are not sick puppies who got this way because of a medical condition, they were starving," Ninth Life Rescue Center said.

(Photo: Ninth Life Rescue Center/Facebook)

Many stepped in to care for the dogs

An individual on the trail happened to open the moving box and found the dogs on the trail. Hoffman Kennels then responded and brought the dogs to the Ninth Life Rescue Center.

Ninth Life Rescue Center says the dogs may not have survived outside in the box for very long due to the heat wave. They say that Hoffman Kennel's quick actions helped to save the animals' lives.

The dogs are being cared for

The center is providing the dogs with veterinarian care, feeding the dogs and giving them water every few hours to help them recover. Their bodies are currently adjusting to the nutrients and the feeding schedule.

There is currently no information on how the animals ended up on the trail and why.