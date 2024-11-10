Ready to get rid of your pumpkins? They make a sweet treat for animals at a Pittsburgh-area sanctuary

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) — With Halloween behind us, many people are clearing those pumpkins off their porches and decks. But there's a better option than tossing them in the trash.

Hope Haven Farm Sanctuary in Sewickley, which has emus, pigs, turkeys and more, says their animals love to munch on pumpkins.

"I thought Pittsburgh needed its own place where these animals could go to be well cared for and safe," said founder Karen Phillips. "We've been here 12 years now, so it's become quite a wonderful home for lots of animals."

Phillips says her animals absolutely love pumpkins.

"This is the perfect time of year for people to help us out here at the sanctuary and help our animals who are all from abuse and neglect and really need people who will take them under their wing and help them, so if anyone has pumpkins they had for decorations that maybe they don't need anymore, we would love to to be donated here," she said.

Not just any old pumpkin though. They have to be intact and safe for animals to eat. Phillips says they'll take whole, uncut and unpainted pumpkins.

"Unfortunately we can't take cut jack-o'-lanterns because sometimes they have wax or start to grow mold, so they aren't safe for the animals, any pumpkin or gourd that you have or squash that you're not using that looks in good condition, we would love to feed it to our animals, pretty much every animal here loves pumpkins, so it's just a treat for them," Phillips said.

Right off the main road, there is a parking lot and covered pavilion where people can leave their pumpkin donations.

The sanctuary's residents truly enjoy the pumpkins as a seasonal treat, so make sure yours don't go to waste. And they're always looking for volunteers, especially in the winter.