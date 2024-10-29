Puerto Rican community leader in Pittsburgh says comedian's joke from Trump rally was "disgusting"

Puerto Rican leader in Pennsylvania says controversial joke from Trump rally was "disgusting"

Puerto Rican leader in Pennsylvania says controversial joke from Trump rally was "disgusting"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Puerto Rican community leader in Pittsburgh said comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's controversial joke showed an ongoing disregard for the U.S. territory.

During former President Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday afternoon, Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

"For someone who has no clue about what's happening on that island and literally doesn't care, to make such a terrible joke is disgusting to me," said Monica Ruiz, the vice president of the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Puerto Rican Agenda.

Ruiz is a leader in several organizations dedicated to Latinos, including the National Puerto Rican Agenda's Pennsylvania chapter. It's an organization dedicated to the Puerto Rican community and culture.

She said the comments during Trump's event on Sunday were out of line.

"It was shocking to me to hear that someone who would refer to such a beautiful island in such a negative way," Ruiz said.

Ruiz believes many people don't understand the history of the island. She says the economy and infrastructure struggle because of a lack of support from the U.S. government.

"Every year when I fly into that island and I still see those blue tarps on the roofs, that is a reminder to me of the neglect of the United States government to my people. Because they haven't gotten their homes repaired after Hurricane Maria," Ruiz said.

While Puerto Ricans living on the island can't vote for president, they are American. While living in the United States, they can vote. She believes the comments made during the Trump event may draw more people to the polls.

"What I'm hoping for is that it will activate Puerto Ricans that may not have felt like they wanted to participate in this election because of what it is, will motivate them now to come out and vote," Ruiz said.

