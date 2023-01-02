Public preview of auction items available for bidding at the Walmart in The Waterworks begins Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The contents left inside the former Walmart in the Waterworks will go to the auction block tomorrow.
Starting today, you'll be able to check out what's hitting the auction block in person.
You can view and inspect the items from 3 to 6 p.m.
Items up for auction include store displays, basketball hoops, shelving, office equipment, folding tables, metal cabinets and racks, chairs, and a forklift.
The online auction will begin on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
For a full list of items and how you can submit a bid, click here.
