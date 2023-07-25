Public hearings to be held on PWSA's proposed rate hike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is holding public hearings on the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority's proposed rate hike.

The authority wants to increase customer rates by 60% over the next three years.

There are two hearings on Tuesday, one at 1 p.m. and another at 6 p.m. They're at the Jeron X. Grayson Center in the Hill District.

Then, there will be a hearing over the phone on Thursday.

The authority has 80,000 customers in the Pittsburgh area.

