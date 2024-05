Allegheny County Council honors Pittsburgh Today Live's 20 years on the air with proclamation

More from CBS News

Jon has worked with KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh since October of 2022.

Cooking with Rania: Charred Pineapple with Spicy Honey and Coconut Ice Cream

Cooking with Rania: Charred Pineapple with Spicy Honey and Coconut Ice Cream

Allegheny County Council honors Pittsburgh Today Live's 20 years on the air with proclamation

Allegheny County Council honors Pittsburgh Today Live's 20 years on the air with proclamation

More from CBS News

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On