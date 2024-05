Pittsburgh CLO announces the 2024 Gene Kelly Award nominees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- And the 2024 Gene Kelly Award nominees are ...

The Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater were launched in 1991.

"Since its beginning in 1991, the Gene Kelly Awards recognize the incredible talent of thousands of students across Allegheny County," Executive Producer Mark Fleischer said. "The Awards recognize not only the artistic talent of these students, but also celebrate their dedication to their communities and schools, both on stage and behind-the-scenes."

The awards show will be held at the Benedum Center on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Good luck to all those nominated!

Best Scenic Design

Budget Level I

Bishop Canevin High School

ALL SHOOK UP School Edition

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Shady Side Academy Senior School

ZOMBIE PROM



Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Quaker Valley High School

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

West Allegheny High School

BYE BYE BIRDIE

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

BIG FISH

North Hills High School

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

TUCK EVERLASTING

Pine-Richland High School

MAMMA MIA!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Best Costume Design

Budget Level I

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Saint Joseph High School

TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Shady Side Academy Senior School

ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Quaker Valley High School

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

Serra Catholic High School

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

Budget Level III

North Hills High School

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

TUCK EVERLASTING

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Woodland Hills High School

WONDERLAND Pilot Production

Best Lighting Design

Budget Level I

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Saint Joseph High School

TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Shady Side Academy Senior School

ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Quaker Valley High School

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

West Allegheny High School

BYE BYE BIRDIE

Budget Level III

North Hills High School

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE\

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Pine-Richland High School

MAMMA MIA!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Woodland Hills High School

WONDERLAND Pilot Production

Best Vocal Ensemble

Budget Level I

Bishop Canevin High School

ALL SHOOK UP School Edition

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Shady Side Academy Senior School

ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Quaker Valley High School

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

West Allegheny High School

BYE BYE BIRDIE

Budget Level III

North Hills High School

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

TUCK EVERLASTING

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Woodland Hills High School

WONDERLAND Pilot Production

Best Dance Ensemble

Budget Level I

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Saint Joseph High School

TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Shady Side Academy Senior School

ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Quaker Valley High School

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

Sewickley Academy

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

West Allegheny High School

BYE BYE BIRDIE

Budget Level III

North Hills High School

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

TUCK EVERLASTING

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Woodland Hills High School

WONDERLAND Pilot Production

Best Crew/Technical Execution

Budget Level I

Bishop Canevin High School

ALL SHOOK UP School Edition

Saint Joseph High School

TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Shady Side Academy Senior School

ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Keystone Oaks High School

ANYTHING GOES (2022 Revival)

McKeesport Area High School

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Budget Level III

North Hills High School

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Pine-Richland High School

MAMMA MIA!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Woodland Hills High School

WONDERLAND Pilot Production

Best Student Orchestra

Hampton High School

TUCK EVERLASTING

North Hills High School

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Pine-Richland High School

MAMMA MIA!

Shady Side Academy Senior School

ZOMBIE PROM

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Outstanding Student Artist

Brady Bandik

Lighting Designer

Thomas Jefferson High School

Bree Boyd

Student Producer

Woodland Hills High School

Kennedy Edwards

Stage Manager

Gateway High School

Sophie Feldhues

Dance Captain

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Abigail Gindlesperger

Student Director

Elizabeth Forward High School

Bailey Linza

Choreographer

Saint Joseph High School

Best Supporting Actor

Cole Johnston

Vice Principal Douglas Panch

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

North Hills High School

Jack Kelly

Charlito "Chip" Tolentino

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

North Hills High School

Leo Matthews

Jud Fry

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Eamonn McElfresh

Tobias Ragg

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Jack Miller

Fester Addams

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

Quaker Valley High School

Javian Ortega-Rodriguez

Beadle Bamford

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Best Supporting Actress

Sophia Burik

Rona Lisa Peretti

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

North Hills High School

Kelly Campion

Marie (The Fairy Godmother)

Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA (Broadway Version)

Baldwin High School

Addy Janicki

Matron Mama Morton

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Kayleigh Johnson

Mrs. Potts

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Thomas Jefferson High School

Rissa Williams

Beggar Woman

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Jay Zhu

Delilah Strict

ZOMBIE PROM

Shady Side Academy Senior School

Best Actor

Zachary Burkovich

Shrek

SHREK The Musical

Penn Hills High School

Mateo Carrasco

Gomez Addams

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

Carlynton Junior Senior High School

Tyler Guinto-Brody

Edward Bloom

BIG FISH

Elizabeth Forward High School

Severin Harmon

Cosmo Brown

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

Sewickley Academy

Max Peluso

Don Lockwood

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

Sewickley Academy

Kai Sachon

Sweeney Todd

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Best Actress

Emma Hopf

William Barfee

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

North Hills High School

Hope Johnson

Mrs. Lovett

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Mariana Mangual

Dorothy Gale

THE WIZARD OF OZ (RSC Version)

Seton LaSalle Catholic High School

Lucy Myers

The Witch

INTO THE WOODS

Avonworth High School

Paulina Sanchez

Roxie Hart

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Montour High School

Olivia Virgin

Belle

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Thomas Jefferson High School

Best Musical

Budget Level I

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Saint Joseph High School

TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Quaker Valley High School

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (School Edition)

Budget Level III

North Hills High School

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Woodland Hills High School

WONDERLAND Pilot Production