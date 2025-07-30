Two weekends of paving to begin on Friday in Oakland. Here's what motorists need to know

Traffic in Oakland will get even dicier over the next couple of weeks as two lanes of traffic on Forbes Avenue will be closed on the weekend as crews begin paving.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, crews will be restoring the road as part of the University Line bus rapid transit project.

Crews will be paving the right lane of Forbes Avenue at three different locations beginning on Friday, August 1, at 8 p.m., and the work will continue until 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 2.

Those three locations are between Craft Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard.

While crews will be working on the right lane, the center lane will be blocked by construction equipment, with crews maintaining one lane of traffic during the paving.

Parking and stopping will be prohibited during the project.

Drivers and pedestrians can expect the following this weekend:

Buses will still make stops on Forbes Avenue during the work, except for the stop on Forbes and Craft, which will be out of service during the project

Most side streets will remain open between Craft Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard

Flaggers will be in place to help with traffic

Pedestrians can still access sidewalks and crosswalks

Then, on Saturday, August 9, paving will take place in the right lane of Forbes Avenue from Schenley Drive to Schenley Drive Extension. PRT is expected to release more details on that paving project next week.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit's University Line project is expected to be completed in 2027.