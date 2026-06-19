PRT to begin serving new bus stops at The Waterfront this weekend

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will begin servicing two new bus stops at The Waterfront shopping center in Homestead this weekend.

The new bus stops will begin being used on Sunday and comes after an agreement was reached last fall between PRT and Waterfront management to keep bus service at the shopping center.

PRT had announced changes to stops near Target and Giant Eagle at the shopping center, saying that the transit agency was being kicked off of the property by the Waterfront's owner and the agreement to keep service maintained was reached several days later.

The new bus stops will be located on the side of Giant Eagle and the new routes will eliminate bus traffic in front of the store, the Waterfront said.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will begin servicing new bus stops this weekend at The Waterfront shopping center in Homestead. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The Waterfront said that the new bus stops will feature an upgraded shelter, new concrete, lighting, and landscaping, and an accessible ramp.

"Throughout this process, our priority has been maintaining convenient access for the riders who rely on public transit to reach The Waterfront," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "We appreciate The Waterfront's willingness to work with us on a solution that keeps transit customers close to the businesses they visit while addressing the property's operational needs."﻿

PRT said that starting Sunday, the bus stop near Target will become pick-up only and the stop in front of Giant Eagle's pharmacy will be the one that is moved to the side of the building and will become a drop-off only stop.

"Once completed, this project will enhance the safety for guests and employees by eliminating traffic jams that can be caused by multiple buses," said Emily Wittmer, Marketing Director and Assistant GM at The Waterfront.

The following routes will use the new stops: