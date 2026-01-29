Pittsburgh Regional Transit to deploy plows and dump trucks to help get service back to normal

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said earlier this week that it will be deploying a portion of its fleet of snow plows and dump trucks to help clear roads and problem areas in an effort to restore normal service.

"While overall conditions are improving, some parts of the system are still impacted," said Don Rivetti, PRT's chief maintenance officer. "This approach allows us to focus on specific locations that continue to affect bus operations and access to stops, and to do our part as a good neighbor in the communities we serve."

Starting on Wednesday night, PRT deployed pickup trucks with snow plows, dump trucks, and other resources to the places where buses have been experiencing difficulties.

Specifically, PRT is focusing on Bon Air, Brookline, Hill District, North Side, Greenfield, Homewood, Lincoln Park, Polish Hill, and Fineview.

PRT said that they have already cleared snow from busways and are now focusing on keeping the busways clear as well as the park-and-ride lots.

Crews are expected to prioritize areas where snow buildup impacts boarding, accessibility, and service reliability.

"When challenges linger after a storm, it's important that we work together to support residents," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. "PRT's efforts are helping improve access for riders and neighborhoods across the county."

On Thursday and Friday, if needed, PRT crews will work on Pittsburgh's Central Business District.

Finally, they added that they are continuing to coordinate with multiple partners as they monitor weather and road conditions throughout their service area.