PRT employee charged with leaving child unattended in locked car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Regional Transit employee is accused of leaving a child unattended in a car.

The Post-Gazette reports that Andre Reese allegedly left his 4-year-old child in a car at the PRT garage in Ross Township.

Transit Police say the child did not appear to be in distress.