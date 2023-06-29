PRT celebrates grand re-opening of new and improved Negley Bus Station
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A grand re-opening ceremony was held for the Negley Bus Station in Shadyside on Wednesday.
The new and improved but station features a new ramp and stairs from South Negley Avenue, new inbound and outbound platforms, a covered waiting area, LED lighting, and other features to improve pedestrian safety.
The stop is located along the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. East Busway.
"Our east busway, the Martin Luther King Busway, is such a vital, vital component to transportation and economic development throughout the community," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
"It's a very welcoming site," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. "It makes people say 'Hey, listen, I feel safe coming here. I feel welcome.' That's where we are as a city."
The project cost an estimated $2.5 million.
