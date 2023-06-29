PRT celebrates grand re-opening of new and improved Negley Bus Station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A grand re-opening ceremony was held for the Negley Bus Station in Shadyside on Wednesday.

The new and improved but station features a new ramp and stairs from South Negley Avenue, new inbound and outbound platforms, a covered waiting area, LED lighting, and other features to improve pedestrian safety.

Thanks to @ACE_Fitzgerald @gainey_ed @PGHDistrict8 members of our Board and staff for helping us deliver an improved Negley Station. The $2.5 million investment improved the design and safety of the station, add'l amenities and upgraded signage. pic.twitter.com/EKbhMj0yxQ — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) June 28, 2023

The stop is located along the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. East Busway.

"Our east busway, the Martin Luther King Busway, is such a vital, vital component to transportation and economic development throughout the community," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

"It's a very welcoming site," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. "It makes people say 'Hey, listen, I feel safe coming here. I feel welcome.' That's where we are as a city."

The project cost an estimated $2.5 million.