Child in stable condition after being hit by Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

Emergency crews are on the scene after a child was reportedly hit by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus.

KDKA-TV has learned that the crash happened in the Hill District on the 2000 block of Centre Avenue.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, it happened around 3:45 p.m., when the child was hit. They were taken to UPMC Children's Hospital in stable condition.

The victim, according to PRT, was an 11-year-old girl.

A witness on the scene said the bus was attempting to go through the green light and the child stepped in front of the bus, getting struck by it.

After that, police, fire, and EMS crews responded to the scene.

As of about 4:30 p.m., the scene has been cleared.

Port Authority Police are handling the investigation.