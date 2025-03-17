Watch CBS News
Local News

Child in stable condition after being hit by Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Police investigating child hit by PRT bus
Port Authority Police investigating child hit by PRT bus 01:22

Emergency crews are on the scene after a child was reportedly hit by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. 

KDKA-TV has learned that the crash happened in the Hill District on the 2000 block of Centre Avenue. 

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, it happened around 3:45 p.m., when the child was hit. They were taken to UPMC Children's Hospital in stable condition. 

The victim, according to PRT, was an 11-year-old girl. 

A witness on the scene said the bus was attempting to go through the green light and the child stepped in front of the bus, getting struck by it. 

After that, police, fire, and EMS crews responded to the scene. 

As of about 4:30 p.m., the scene has been cleared. 

Port Authority Police are handling the investigation. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.