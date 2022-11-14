Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect sought in armed robbery at Prospect Corner Store

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PROSPECT, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Butler County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the Prospect Corner Store on Main Street in Prospect was held up Friday evening. 

The suspect walked into the store, showed a firearm and demanded money from the cash register police said. 

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing black sweatpants with red writing, a blue winter coat and a light gray winter hat with a tassel.

kdka-prospect-corner-store-armed-robbery.png
The Prospect Corner Store on Main Street in Prospect was held up on Nov. 11, 2022.  (Photo: Pennsylvania State Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police Butler station at 724-284-8100.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 4:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.