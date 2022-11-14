Suspect sought in armed robbery at Prospect Corner Store

PROSPECT, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Butler County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the Prospect Corner Store on Main Street in Prospect was held up Friday evening.

The suspect walked into the store, showed a firearm and demanded money from the cash register police said.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing black sweatpants with red writing, a blue winter coat and a light gray winter hat with a tassel.

The Prospect Corner Store on Main Street in Prospect was held up on Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo: Pennsylvania State Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police Butler station at 724-284-8100.