Proposed Allegheny County budget features no tax increase

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato proposed a 2026 budget with no tax increase.

The county executive presented the $3 billion budget to Allegheny County Council on Tuesday. Innamorato said there will be no property tax increase, and the operating budget will go up 1.5% to $1.2 billion.

It also features no layoffs or service cuts, but the county is eliminating 675 vacant positions. Thirty of those positions are funded, while the rest are unfunded.

The county executive said her proposed budget represents a disciplined approach to managing the county. She added that county officials are carefully managing every last dollar and have gone to great lengths to keep costs down.

"We are also responsibly negotiating our union contracts so we can both recognize the value of our employees and pay them fairly, but also maintain cost certainty for the county over the next few years," Innamorato said.

"Finally, we are implementing a new tiered rate healthcare premium for employees," she added. "It will allow the county to better control healthcare costs for employees and more fairly distribute those costs."

Abigail Gardner, communications director for Innamorato's office, said a lot of the changes are administrative, and the public is not going to feel much of a change. Gardner said they are pleased with the budget.

"We worked really hard to control costs, to find efficiencies," she said. "There were $15 million of cost savings that the county manager, the county executive, the budget director identified, so we appreciate all of the departments working with us so closely to manage their budgets."

Gardner and Innamorato said the state budget impasse is starting to impact the county in terms of cash flow. They've had to pay out about $100 million so far this quarter.

Innamorato said the county loses about $100 million each quarter when there's no state budget.