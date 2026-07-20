Developer has plans for 124 townhomes in Banksville on former site of assisted living facility

A plan is in the works to bring new life to a former assisted living facility. The former Vincentian Marian Manor facility in Banksville closed several years ago, and a townhouse development marketed to people 55 and older could move into the area.

It's a project by Split Rock Real Estate Partners called Golden Horizons. Proposed plans on the city of Pittsburgh's website show 124 townhomes with a community center, swimming pool, fitness center, putting green, golf simulator, and two pickleball courts.

"That's 124 houses that are paying property taxes to the county and school district and city. So, it's better than it sitting vacant and it being underutilized or not utilized at all," said Mike Wahlen, whose backyard is next to the site.

Other neighbors told KDKA-TV that they support this idea more than past proposed uses for the space, including a rehab facility and homeless shelter.

"What they're proposing, I think, is the best-case scenario for the neighborhood," neighbor Jennifer Cypher said.

The location impacts both city residents and nearby Green Tree homeowners. The private access into the community is proposed off Winchester Drive, and renderings show two-car garages on the units.

"So, here you're in the city, you go 12 houses down and it is Green Tree borough. And right behind us is where the Marian Manor property is, and I believe all of it is in the city of Pittsburgh," said Wahlen.

KDKA-TV reached out to Split Rock Real Estate Partners. A representative said the group will share many more details in the coming weeks.

The City of Pittsburgh's Planning Commission will review the proposal soon. It's on the upcoming Commission Hearing and Action Agenda on July 28.

A city spokesperson tells KDKA that, should the Planning Commission vote in favor, the zoning amendment would head to Pittsburgh City Council for a final vote, while the development plan would be finalized pending a positive recommendation from the zoning amendment change from the council.