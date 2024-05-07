Pittsburgh-area senior living home to close after 70 years

GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) — Families of residents at an elder care facility in Green Tree are scrambling to find new places for their loved ones after the facility announced its closing.

For 70 years, Vincentian Marian Manor has been taking care of people in the most vulnerable of states. However, that will all end on July 1 as ownership said the facility will close for good.

Peggy Stacy's 101-year-old mother has been living at the facility for years.

"She loved it," Stacy said. "After two years she loved it. Now, we have to move her, and she's going to have to start all over again."

Her mom is one of the 37 residents who have to find a new home.

"They probably had some issues with finances, but I guess I didn't know how bad it was," Stacy said.

The company cited millions in losses as one of the reasons for shutting down the facility, as well as staff concerns.

"She knew a lot of the people that worked there, and she was friendly with her," Stacy said.

The company released a statement, saying in part that the staff at the facility will "work one-on-one with all residents and their loved ones on an individualized transition plan that emphasizes resident and family choice."

"My mom is 101, and she can't come home with anyone because we have no one to care for her 24/7," Stacy said.

"I ended up going to Kane in Scott," she added.

The company said it is working with the 114 employees to "identify their options" going forward. Meanwhile, Stacy is preparing to move her mom and hopes for the best.

"I told her maybe this is an adventure she'll enjoy and make new friends, but at 101 it's tough," she said.