Proposed pilot program would help with sidewalk repairs

Proposed pilot program would help with sidewalk repairs

Proposed pilot program would help with sidewalk repairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Council has proposed a new pilot program that would make it easier for city residents and business owners to maintain sidewalks at their properties.

The program would enable the Department of Public Works to perform sidewalk and curb repair work at a lower cost than private companies.

Under the proposed program, low-income residents would get a discounted rate, while landlords, businesses, and higher-income residents would cover the cost of work.

Council is expected to take a final vote next week.