Proposal before Allegheny County Council would open second appeals window for 'newcomer tax refund'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new proposal will go before Allegheny County Council Tuesday night that, if enacted, could save taxpayers thousands of dollars.

"I'm asking all of Allegheny County Council and the county executive to just do the right thing," said Mike Suley, a tax assessment consultant.

Suley is spearheading the push against what he calls Allegheny County's "newcomer tax." He now wants the county to open another appeals window, giving homeowners who did not appeal by this past March a second chance to see some cash.

KDKA's Meghan Schiller first covered this story back in April on the eve of a Wilkinsburg couple's first appearance in court. The couple sued the county over a tax bill that doubled after they moved into their new home.

"It was like $3,500 before, and I think it's close to $9,000 now a year," said new homeowner Maddie Gioffre.

The judge sided with the couple in July, saying the county needs to change the ratio used to calculate assessments, or the common level ratio.

Despite the judge's ruling, Suley tells KDKA's Meghan Schiller there's no relief yet for thousands of potentially impacted taxpayers.

"It's on layaway," said Suley. "But you will receive tax relief and it will be retroactive if the Commonwealth Court rules, and I believe it will, sometime in 2022 and 2023, you'll receive a tax refund for tax year 2022 and 2023 moving forward."

Suley says he's already started talking to Allegheny County Council members about what he's now calling a second appeals window or "newcomer tax refund." It aims to help people who didn't file an appeal since they didn't yet have knowledge of the judge's later July ruling.

"That decision shows thousands of taxpayers that they're being overcharged right now, and the county is saying, 'Too bad. Well, the appeals period ended back in March.' The only thing is back in March, I didn't know that they had an artificially high ratio," said Suley.

The Pittsburgh Public School District filed an appeal following the judge's July ruling, pumping the brakes on any potential assessment recalculations or refunds. Solicitor Ira Weiss says the district doesn't think the judge had the authority to make those changes, saying the power should rest with the state's Tax Equalization Board.

To that Suley says, "Some people in suits in Harrisburg haven't signed off on this. So what?"

Weiss says that the district insists this was a "good faith appeal" and expects it could take several months for it to play out in the court system.

KDKA also reached out to Allegheny County's Board of Property Assessment Appeals and Review.

Solicitor Dave Montgomery says, "The appeals board is holding 2022 determinations pending the appeal currently filed by the City of Pittsburgh School District. The appeal could alter or reverse the trial court's determination and the Board is hesitant to issue decisions that would be rendered incorrect under the appeal. It is difficult to predict when the appeal will be resolved. The Board will continue to monitor the progress of the appeal."