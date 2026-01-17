2 Propel Schools employees dismissed over 'inappropriate' social media posts related to President Trump, Iran

Two Propel Schools employees have been relieved of their positions following an investigation into 'inappropriate' social media posts related to a news report about Iran and President Trump, the district said in a statement on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear which schools the employees worked at or what their roles were.

Propel Schools said the matter was investigated as soon as it was brought to the organization's attention. The employees were initially placed on leave while a formal review was conducted in accordance with school policies and procedures.

"Any suggestion of harm or violence toward any human being is completely unacceptable and does not reflect the values of Propel Schools," the organization said. "We serve children and families, and professionalism, safety and respect are expectations for all staff."

Following the review, Propel Schools said the individuals involved were no longer employed by the organization.

School officials said details about the investigation are limited because it is a personnel matter, but emphasized that the situation was handled seriously.

"Our focus remains on the safety and well-being of our scholars and on upholding the professionalism and trust our community expects," the statement said.