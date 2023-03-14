Allegheny County's Project Prom giving away dresses to eligible students

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County is giving away dresses again to make sure every student is ready for prom this season.

The gown giveaway kicks off on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Project Prom Shop on Duff Road in Penn Hills.

The shop offers free brand new or gently used dresses thanks to donations from residents, One Enchanted Evening in Zelienople, DressHaute at the South Hills Village and the online store Sydney's Closet.

Want to find the perfect dress for this prom season without breaking the bank? Project Prom is here! Shop from a large selection of stylish and affordable prom wear. pic.twitter.com/XvYXvu33fq — Allegheny County DHS (@ACDHS) March 10, 2023

To get a dress, high school students have to live in Allegheny County and qualify for a free or reduced student lunch. Students are also eligible if a household member is on active military duty or a veteran.

Students have to register in advance and are asked to bring only one person with them.

For more details and to register for a timeslot, visit Allegheny County's website.