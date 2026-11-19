The Professional Women's Hockey League is returning to Pittsburgh for the first time since its inaugural season, and this time there's a Pittsburgh connection.

On January 24, at 2 p.m., at PPG Paints Arena, the Seattle Torrent and San Jose Sea Lions will face off in Pittsburgh.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for San Jose's fourth-overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft, Laila Edwards, who is an alumna of the Penguins Elite program.

Edwards, the first draft pick in the Sea Lions' history, was also a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the 2026 Olympics. During the team's run to the gold medal, Edwards scored two goals, six assists, and eight points in seven games. She recorded an assist on the game-tying goal in the gold medal game, which sent the game to overtime.

"The Penguins organization is thrilled to welcome the PWHL back to Pittsburgh for its Takeover Tour in January," said Marcel Braithwaite, Penguins President of Business Operations. "The growth of women's hockey nationally has had a profound impact on youth hockey here in our community, and this is a great opportunity for Pittsburgh fans to welcome some of the world's best players to our city."

This is the second time the PWHL will play a game in Pittsburgh.

During the PWHL's inaugural season, the Toronto Scepters, then known as PWHL Toronto, and the Montreal Victoire, then known as PWHL Montreal, played at PPG Paints Arena on March 17, 2024, with Toronto winning 2-1.

"The Takeover Tour gives us the opportunity to bring the energy and excitement of PWHL games to fans beyond our home markets," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "With 24 games across 19 cities this season, we're creating more opportunities for fans to see our players compete, returning to communities that have supported the league while introducing the PWHL to new audiences and strengthening our presence across North America."

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, November 24, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased here.