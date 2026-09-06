Professional wrestler Andy "The Butcher" Williams collapses during show in Pittsburgh

A popular professional wrestler, Andy Williams, collapsed during a show in the Pittsburgh area on Saturday night.

According to Enjoy Wrestling, during a tag-team match at Mr. Smalls in Millvale, Williams collapsed.

Doctors on the staff administered CPR until an ambulance arrived. Williams was taken to the hospital, but his condition has not been made available to KDKA-TV as of Sunday morning.

The wrestling company, Enjoy Wrestling, sent everyone home after Williams collapsed and ended the show. According to their social media accounts, Saturday night's show was part of the company's final run of shows.

The 48-year-old Williams is known to wrestling fans as "The Butcher" in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and prior to that, he was a guitarist in the metal band "Every Time I Die."

KDKA-TV has reached out to the company and will update this story as more details become available.