Andy "The Butcher" Williams remembered as "kind giant" who the "world will miss" after death at 48

Andy Williams, a professional wrestler known as "The Butcher" and a longtime guitarist for Every Time I Die, was remembered on Sunday as a "giant giant" who the "world will miss."

The 48-year-old died on Saturday after collapsing during an independent wrestling show in Millvale, Pennsylvania. Williams was taken to the hospital at the end of his match at Mr. Smalls Theater, according to Enjoy Wrestling, the independent wrestling promoter running the event. His cause of death was not immediately announced.

Following his death, fellow wrestlers and musicians mourned Williams, who wrestling fans knew as All Elite Wrestling's "The Butcher." The professional wrestling promotion said he was "incredibly respected" inside and outside the ring. Matt Hardy, who spent 20-plus years with the WWE and spent time with AEW, said Williams was a "joy to work with."

"He was a kind, funny & deep individual who was an extremely talented musician & wrestler," Hardy said in a post on X. "My thoughts & prayers go out to all of Andy's family, friends & fans. RIP brother."

Peter Senerchia, better known to wrestling fans as "Taz," remembered Williams as "a gentle soul."

"He was genuine, which is a very rare character trait in all forms of the entertainment business," Senerchia said in a post on X. "He was just a REAL DUDE. I use to call him 'Big Butch' every-time I saw him & he would giggle & smile! RIP big man."

Condolences and remembrances for Williams poured from people outside the ring on Sunday, as well, for Williams, who played with the metal band Every Time I Die for 24 years before going on to form the band Atomic Rule. In a post on Atomic Rule's Facebook page on Saturday, Williams addressed fans, saying they just finished writing new songs.

"Get ready because Atomic Rule is going to be coming and smashing it," he said in the video.

Josh Eppard, drummer for the rock band Coheed and Cambria, posted a lengthy tribute to Williams on X. He called his death "devastating and well beyond heartbreaking."

"Not fair. Peace to Andy, the kind giant," he posted, in part.

"The world will miss Andy and selfishly, so will I," Eppard added.