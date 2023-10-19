Pro-Palestine rally held in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People are gathering Thursday in Oakland for a pro-Palestine rally.

The rally started at around 5 p.m. on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh. It was organized by a coalition of community organizations and comes after an airstrike at a hospital in Gaza where hundreds of Palestinians died. Palestinians have blamed Israel, but Israel and the United States government said preliminary evidence points to a Palestinian military group.

"Our stance is clear and will always be clear," one speaker said. "We reject oppression, genocide, racism, antisemitism and discrimination of all kinds. The killing must end. The oppression must end."

Pittsburgh police are monitoring the situation and said there are no indications of any local threats.

Last week, hundreds gathered in Oakland for a "Day of Action for Palestine" rally. It was one of many across college campuses, and organizers in Pittsburgh held a peaceful protest for Palestinian freedom and human rights. People marched to Carnegie Mellon University and back.