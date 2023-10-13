"Day of Action for Palestine" rally draws hundreds in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds gathered in Oakland on Friday for a "Day of Action for Palestine" rally.

Extra security measures are being taken across Pittsburgh, but Pittsburgh police said they are not aware of any credible threats. The rally, which ended at around 5 p.m., came after the former leader of Hamas called for a day of action following last Saturday's bombing of Israel.

Friday's rally in Oakland was one of many across college campuses, and organizers in Pittsburgh held a peaceful protest for Palestinian freedom and human rights. People marched to Carnegie Mellon University and back.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh released a statement on Friday saying it is not aware of any threats targeting its Jewish community. But it said the threat potential is constantly evolving and its officials are working with law enforcement.

KDKA-TV talked with Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto, who said on Friday that the department's intelligence unit has been monitoring the event of the last few days and has found no evidence to support there will be any type of conflict in Pittsburgh.

"Our patrol resources within the zones are prepared and on watch for those facilities and the community in large," the chief said. "We haven't had any type of indication that we have any type of real threat and/or general threat. We are prepared to do what we normally do. Protect our community."

The University of Pittsburgh has also increased its security presence and will continue to do so over the coming days.