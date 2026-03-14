Pennsylvania prison counselor accused of sexually assaulting inmate

A former Pennsylvania Department of Corrections employee is accused of sexually assaulting a former Fayette County prison inmate.

Elise Fahringer, 37, admitted to police that she had a physical relationship with an inmate in July and August of 2025 while counseling him as a psychological services specialist at State Correctional Institution Fayette, according to an obtained criminal complaint.

A lieutenant at SCI Smithfield, where the inmate is currently housed, reported the relationship between the two in January 2026, providing "credible information" of the relationship, including copies of letters Fahringer had sent to the inmate while at SCI Smithfield, the complaint said.

The inmate told investigators he felt pressured to participate in the sexual acts because he feared Fahringer might falsely accuse him of sexual assault. He also told police that Fahringer warned that she could jeopardize his upcoming parole by informing the parole board that he was not making progress in treatment.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed to KDKA-TV that Fahringer was suspended without pay as of Nov. 4, 2025, and officially separated from the department as of Feb. 28, 2026.

Fahringer is charged with institutional sexual assault, official oppression, and obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function.