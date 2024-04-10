Primanti Brothers iconic sandwich takes on Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in finals of Coolest Thing Made in PA

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - It all comes down to this in the "Coolest Thing Made in PA" bracket - an iconic sandwich against an iconic candy.

The finals of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry's Coolest Thing Made in PA has come down to the legendary Primanti Brothers sandwich and the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

"That we find ourselves for a second straight year with two finalists in the food category proves a few things: First, that Pennsylvanians definitely vote with their stomachs; and, second, that customer loyalty to these brands is incredibly strong," PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein said. "We're excited to see which company ultimately takes home the 'Coolest Thing Made in PA' title when this final round comes to an end."

Voting in the final round begins on Wednesday at noon and Primanti fans can vote on the Pennsylvania Chamber's social media pages - X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Voting closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 and the winner will be announced not long after the votes are tallied that day.

So far this year, according to the Pennsylvania Chamber, voting has tripled this year over last year.