Bracket challenge opens to decide coolest thing made in Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A different kind of March Madness is sweeping through Pennsylvania.

A tournament is aimed at choosing the coolest thing made in the state.

The Pa. Chamber of Commerce put 32 companies in the opening round brackets.

The full bracket! #CoolestThingPA



TOURNAMENT VOTING SCHEDULE

- First round: 3/14-3/17

- Second round: 3/21-3/24

- Third round: 3/28-3/29

- Fourth round: 3/30-3/31

- Championship: 4/3



All voting will take place on the Twitter: @PAChamber.



All voting will take place on the Twitter: @PAChamber.

Some western Pa. competitors include Wabtec's locomotives, Duolingo's language learning app, Eat'n Park Smiley Cookies, and the Primanti Brothers sandwich.

Voting begins Tuesday on the Pa. Chamber's Twitter page.