Bracket challenge opens to decide coolest thing made in Pa.

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A different kind of March Madness is sweeping through Pennsylvania.

A tournament is aimed at choosing the coolest thing made in the state.

The Pa. Chamber of Commerce put 32 companies in the opening round brackets.

Some western Pa. competitors include Wabtec's locomotives, Duolingo's language learning app, Eat'n Park Smiley Cookies, and the Primanti Brothers sandwich.

Voting begins Tuesday on the Pa. Chamber's Twitter page.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 7:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

