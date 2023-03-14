Bracket challenge opens to decide coolest thing made in Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A different kind of March Madness is sweeping through Pennsylvania.
A tournament is aimed at choosing the coolest thing made in the state.
The Pa. Chamber of Commerce put 32 companies in the opening round brackets.
Some western Pa. competitors include Wabtec's locomotives, Duolingo's language learning app, Eat'n Park Smiley Cookies, and the Primanti Brothers sandwich.
Voting begins Tuesday on the Pa. Chamber's Twitter page.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.