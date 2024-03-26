Second round of voting opens in 'Coolest Thing Made in PA' bracket

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Voting for the second round of a popular online contest to decide the coolest thing made in Pennsylvania opens today.

The bracket hosted by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry is made in the style of a March Madness tournament bracket and features numerous items from all across the state, grouped by region.

The PA Chamber of Business and Industry is hosting a voting contest through social media for the coolest thing made by Pennsylvania. PA Chamber of Business and Industry

Items from the Pittsburgh area that have made it to the second round of the bracket include Sarris Candies chocolate, the Duolingo app, Eat'n Park Smiley Cookies, and the Primanti Bros. sandwich.

Last year, the Primanti Bros. sandwich was voted the winner.

To vote for your favorite items in the contest, you can participate on the chamber's page on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter or on their Instagram page.

The chamber says that 45,000 votes were cast during the first round of voting.

Voting will open at 12 p.m. today.