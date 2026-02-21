Primanti Bros. to open some restaurants early for USA-Canada gold medal hockey game

Primanti Bros. is opening its doors early on Sunday as Team USA faces Team Canada in the gold medal game in men's hockey.

Primanti's is opening select restaurants at 8 a.m. to watch the big game. However, due to state liquor laws, Primanti Bros. can't serve alcohol until 9 a.m.

Participating locations include the Cranberry, Erie, Grove City, Harmarville, McIntyre Square, Monroeville, Moon, Mount Lebanon, South Fayette, State College, Washington, Weirton and York restaurants.

The latest on Sidney Crosby's status

There is a "better chance" Sidney Crosby plays for Canada in the men's hockey gold medal game, Team Canada coach Jon Cooper told reporters on Friday, but a final decision has not been made as of Saturday evening.

Crosby was injured during his team's quarterfinal win over Czechia on Wednesday. He left the ice in the second period after a hit from defenseman Radko Gudas. Crosby, Canada's captain, remained on the bench for a couple of minutes before heading to the locker room. He was favoring his right leg on the ice before being ruled out.

Crosby has recorded two goals and four assists for Canada during the Olympic tournament.

In the interim, Canada teammate and Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has donned the captain's "C" that Crosby usually wears on his jersey.