President Biden to lay out $37 billion policing and crime prevention proposal

President Biden to lay out $37B proposal for policing and crime prevention

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden will be heading to Pennsylvania today to talk about a new proposal he has for Congress aimed at fighting crime and reducing the amount of violence cities across America are seeing.

Here in Pittsburgh and in Pennsylvania as a whole, there has been a slight rise in crime.

As of July 31, the last data map provided by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office shows there have been 73 homicides in the county since the start of this year, which began 241 days ago.

Ages of those homicides range from six months old to 78 years old.

The plan that President Biden is expected to discuss is called the "Safer America Plan."

Besides crime prevention, the focus also about building community policing and officers having a stronger connection to the community.

President Biden will go into greater details about his plan while in Wilkes-Barre.

This plan comes with a huge budget, with $37 billion dollars to be broken up in various areas to not only fund policing but also to hire and retain officers, improving the criminal justice system, and to get guns out of dangerous hands.

The policing part of the plan includes the hiring of 100,000 officers in the next five years through the federal COPS Hiring Program.

And this community policing has been a priority for the president because it assigns police officers to certain areas so they become connected to local communities.

This plan also includes billions of dollars for the ATF to enforce gun laws and to hire more agents and investigators.