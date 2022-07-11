President Biden considering public health emergency to protect abortion access

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden is considering declaring a public health emergency to help free up resources to protect and promote abortion access.

This decision would come in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The White House said that this type of decision from the President isn't really a great option, however.

President Biden made those remarks while he was on a bike ride near his family's beach home in Delaware.

He said he lacks the power to force the dozen or more states with restrictions or bans on abortion to allow the procedures to take place.

But for those who are upset with the Supreme Court's ruling and have been protesting about it, the President says that needs to continue.

"Yes, keep protesting, because keep making your point. It's critically important. We can do a lot to accommodate the rights of women. In the meantime, fundamentally, the only thing that's going to change this is if we have a national law that reinstates Roe v. Wade," Biden said.

Meanwhile, Biden's comments come as his administration continues to face pushback from abortion activists and progressives for not acting quickly or boldly enough in offering legal solutions to protect access to abortion.

The administration is "trying to accommodate the rights of women" following the ruling.

Things such as protecting private information that is stored in period tracking apps and specific issues like women not being able to cross state lines to access procedures are among those being discussed by the administration.