Preschoolers 'Hop for Hope' to raise money for school supplies for Zimbabwe orphanage

Preschoolers 'Hop for Hope' to raise money for school supplies in Zimbabwe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local preschoolers put on their bunny ears on Monday to 'Hop for Hope' and raise money for an orphanage in Zimbabwe.

Dutilh Preschool in Cranberry Township held the bunny-themed fundraiser as part of a larger effort to buy textbooks and school supplies for the Home of Hope Orphanage in Zimbabwe.

The kids hopped, jumped, and leaped their way around an obstacle course and also learned about the mission of the organization they were hopping for.

This isn't the first time the preschool has raised money for the orphanage, either.

In the past, they've donated a swing set and bicycles.