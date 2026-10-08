Preparations underway for annual Fort Ligonier Days

In Ligonier on Thursday, preparations were well underway as it was the calm before the storm — the storm of people, that is.

Come Friday, thousands will begin descending on this small town for what has become one of the largest fall festivals in the region, drawing an estimated 100,000 people over the course of three days.

Eric Knopsnyder, the director of public relations for Laurel Highlands Tourism, says this time of year the changing leaves are a huge draw to the Laurel Highlands, but he says Fort Days is an anchor and something very special.

"You get people who have lived here and moved away and they are coming back," said Knopsnyder. "You get visitors coming in from the outside and you get people from all over the region. So there are just so many people that love to come to Fort Ligonier Days and this is something they put on the calendar right away that they've got to come back to Ligonier for."

While pop-up vendors were getting ready in various parts of the town, one of the many brick-and-mortar businesses preparing for the onslaught of both old and new customers over the next few days is the Ligonier Creamery, whose owners say the Five Chocolates ice cream flavor and the Pumpkin Roll Sundae will be their big hits this weekend.

"I've been making ice cream all week, making waffle cones all week," said co-owner Jessica Losier. "She has been stocking and cleaning and getting the place ready, so it has been a non-stop process to prepare for the big weekend."

And of course, no visit to Fort Ligonier Days would be complete without a visit to the namesake of the event, Fort Ligonier.

Matthew Gault, the director of education and living history at Fort Ligonier, says the whole reason there is the town of Ligonier and this fall festival is because of Fort Ligonier and its role in colonial American history.

Gault says this weekend, you'll really see the fort come to life.

"We see these interpreters moving around and for a second you can try and take yourself back to 1758," Gault said. "So truly it is a historic experience at a historic site. And really it's about the community and the town, but most of all it is about the history folks. So come on down here and walk where it happened."

If you'd like more information on Fort Ligonier Days, visit the official website.

The event is free and open to the public, and be sure to look for KDKA on Saturday in the Fort Ligonier Days parade, which steps off at 11 a.m.