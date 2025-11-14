Predators rally to beat Penguins in Global Series in Stockholm

Steven Stamkos scored 44 seconds into overtime to rally the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday in the opening game of the NHL's Global Series in the Swedish capital.

Stamkos' fourth goal of the season helped the Predators snap a five-game skid.

Nashville pulled goaltender Juuse Saros for an extra attacker and Swedish star Filip Forsberg thrilled the packed Avicii Arena by tying the game at 1-all with 1:10 remaining in the third period, beating Pittsburgh goaltender Arturs Silovs with a high backhand shot that forced overtime.

The Predators arrived in Europe with hopes the trip could help them turn the season around. Nashville outshot the Penguins 30-17 and improved to 6-9-4.

Saros made 16 saves and defenseman Brady Skjei assisted on the winning goal.

Evgeni Malkin broke the scoreless deadlock with 6:11 remaining in the middle period for the Penguins after the puck he sent from behind the goal toward Saros ended up in the net.

It was Malkin's fourth goal of the season and his team-leading 22nd point. The goal was the 518th of his career, tying him with Dale Hawerchuk for 40th place on the NHL's career list.

The Predators held the Penguins to two shots on goal in the period.

The game marked a return for Malkin, together with Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, to Stockholm where where the Penguins split a series against the Ottawa Senators in 2008 before winning the Stanley Cup that season.

Silovs stopped 28 shots and Mathew Dumba had an assist for the Penguins, who lost the third straight game.

The NHL has played games on the European continent as part of its efforts to grow the fan base in hockey-mad countries like Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic and others. Overall, Friday's was the 47th regular-season game outside North America and 17th in Stockholm, more than in any other city.

The Predators swept a 2022 series against the San Jose Sharks in Prague.

Penguins and Predators will complete their series in Stockholm on Sunday.