PPS leaders to discuss harmful legislation proposal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders are taking aim at potential legislation in Harrisburg involving several bills that educators say are harmful to their mission.

Board members will consider a resolution opposing four state bills, which the board called 'harmful legislation.'

The resolution says the bills would 'threaten the ability of the district to build a culture of belonging that embraces difference, reflects our local community, and allow students and educators to be their authentic selves.'

House Bill 1532, known as the 'Teaching Racial and Universal Equality Act' is aimed at curtailing teachers from educating about Critical Race Theory.

The district's resolution says this bill prohibits teachers from accurately teaching history.

The resolution also says Senate Bill 1277 called "Parental Control of Student Exposure to Sexually Explicit Content" 'would compromise thorough, fact-based health education' and that Senate Bill 1278 named "Empowering Families in Education" 'further devalues our students and families of color and LGBTQ+ students and families.'

The resolution says that a House Bill titled "Parental Rights in Education" 'intends to censor, marginalize, exclude, and discriminate against LGBTQ+ students and families.'

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The board is expected to discuss the resolution and potentially vote on it.