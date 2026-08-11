Powerball ticket bought in Westmoreland County wins $150,000

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, but a ticket bought in Westmoreland County picked up $150,000.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at Rutter's on Waltz Mill Road in Ruffs Dale. It won $150,000 in Monday night's drawing, though the jackpot, now worth $975 million, is still up for grabs.

Another ticket worth $150,000 was sold at Urraro Oil Company on Sterrettania Road in Fairview, Erie County, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 6-37-54-55-64, and the red Powerball 10. Without the $1 Power Play option, the tickets would have been worth $50,000.

More than 102,000 other Powerball tickets in Pennsylvania won prizes, so the state lottery is reminding players to check every ticket, every time.

After no one won big Monday night, the Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated value of $975 million, or $422.3 million cash, for the next drawing on Aug. 12. It's the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The last jackpot was won on May 2 when two tickets in Florida and Texas split a $20 million prize.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says winners aren't known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Rutter's and Urraro Oil Company, which sold the two winning tickets, will get a $500 bonus.