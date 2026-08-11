As Powerball jackpot reaches $975 million, Maryland winner becomes third millionaire in 2 weeks

What would you do with a million dollars? One lucky Maryland resident might be pondering that after becoming the state's third $1 million winner in the past two weeks.

Monday night's Powerball drawing didn't see any winners, and the jackpot has now reached an estimated value of $975 million. The winner of that jackpot could choose a cash option worth $422.3 million, but winning tickets for $1 million have recently been sold across the state.

The latest winning ticket was sold at Harvest Fare Supermarket in Fallston, located at 2315 Belair Road. That created Maryland's third $1 million Powerball prize in the past two weeks. The ticket matched the first five winning numbers, which were 6,37,54,55, and 64, but did not match the Powerball number of 10.

Winner nicknamed "Powerball Bulldog"

In the Aug. 1 Powerball drawing, a $1 million ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 8905 Rhode Island Avenue in College Park. Another winning ticket was sold at a Royal Farms at 1558 Annapolis Road in Odenton. That prize was claimed on Monday by an Anne Arundel County resident who nicknamed himself "Powerball Bulldog."

Another winning ticket, worth $150,000, was sold at a Harris Teeter store in Columbia. The store, located at 8620 Guilford Road, matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000. The winner who purchased the ticket added the Power Play X3 option, making the prize triple to $150,000.

Powerball tickets are $2, and the Power Play option costs an additional $1, taking the price to $3. Adding the Power Play option multiplies any prizes a Powerball ticket wins except for the jackpot.

Including the two big wins on Monday night, there was also a hit on a Powerball ticket on May 2, which was split two ways in Florida and Texas. Since then, Maryland Powerball winners have won 20 prizes of $50,000 or more, with $8.4 million in prizes in Edgewood ($100,000).

Numerous $15,000 winners

In addition, 15 prize tickets of $50,000 were sold in Annapolis (2), Belcamp, Beltsville, Bethesda, Catosnville, Gaithersburg, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, North Beach, North East, Nottingham, Sykesville, Waldorf, and Wheaton.

Powerball has nine different prize levels, including the jackpot. Across Maryland, there were 38,170 winning tickets in the Aug. 10 drawing, with prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights, with a jackpot that starts at $20 million and grows after each drawing in which the jackpot is not won. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

Five winning numbers are drawn from a range of 1 to 69, along with one winning Powerball number from a range of 1 to 26. Players win the jackpot by matching all five numbers plus the Powerball number.

Maryland Lottery winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes and can claim anonymously if they choose.