Neighbors along First Alley in Beaver County say the potholes are so bad they're worried about getting around their own street. But a decades-old road ownership issue is complicating efforts to get it fixed.

Residents want Hopewell Township to repair the road, but the township says the responsibility falls on the people who live there.

Brittany Koontz invited KDKA to Beaver County to see the potholes firsthand.

"When it's full, I'll have to go on the side of the mailbox; this is how I get my mail," said Koontz.

First Alley in Hopewell Township (Photo: KDKA)

Pictures of the road show the depth of the potholes along First Alley in Hopewell Township. Koontz said the house next door to hers is on the market, and potential buyers have questions about the road.

"I have a one-year-old, so in the summertime we're trying to take him for a walk, we're swerving around potholes," she said.

Koontz is also concerned about whether emergency vehicles would be able to reach homes along the alley.

"Fire, ambulance, they don't do snow removal, so if there's a lot of snow and an ambulance needs to come down here, are they going to be able to make it down?" she said.

KDKA contacted Hopewell Township and spoke with John Bates, the township's zoning officer for the past 38 years.

Bates said the problem dates back decades, when PennDOT improved Mill Street, which runs parallel to First Alley. According to Bates, that project left some homeowners without access to their driveways. First Alley was created to give those residents a way to get to their homes. But Bates said the township never formally accepted the alley as a township road.

Today, the alley is considered a private street, leaving residents responsible for its upkeep. Some homeowners say they did not know that when they purchased their houses.

Koontz moved in 10 years ago.

"At the time the alley wasn't that bad, and we purchased the house, and there wasn't any talk of it ever being a private alley, us all owning it," she said.

Bates told KDKA Investigates the township is willing to make repairs, but residents must first sign a hold-harmless release. Under the proposal, the township would grade the alley, fill the potholes with gravel, and level it out. The agreement would allow the township to perform that limited maintenance without agreeing to take over the road.

The township said one resident still needs to sign the release before it will move forward with the repairs. The township did not identify the resident.

Until then, residents along First Alley are left waiting for a solution to the road they say has become increasingly difficult to navigate.