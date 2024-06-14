Potential strong to severe storms call for a KDKA First Alert Weather Day in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Heads up for any outdoor afternoon plans this afternoon as we could see an isolated strong to severe storm.

Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threat which is why it's a KDKA First Alert Weather Day.

At this point, one or two tornados can't be ruled out because of the unstable air and strong wind shear. Clouds and warm air aloft could limit the strength of storms. We are under a "marginal" risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather so there will still be plenty of dry time to enjoy!

The types of severe weather threats we could see tonight KDKA Weather Center

The timing right now is light rain north around 9 a.m. north of I-80 and last there through noon, storm chance lingers through 6 p.m. then clearing there. The time frame of storms possible in Pittsburgh is 1-7 p.m. They move south of I-70 and east from around 6-8 p.m. After that, it's clear skies.

Father's Day weekend looks to be a hot one!

Saturday will be the "cooler" of the two with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. We are no strangers to warm weather as the past few months ended over 5° above normal and it looks like June will also be well above normal.

Taking a look back on previous heat waves in the Pittsburgh area KDKA Weather Center

Sunday could start a streak of 90s. It'll be close but models are pointing to highs in the low to maybe mid-90s starting on Monday and potentially lasting until Thursday or even longer!

We will likely have a heat wave next week which is a stretch of three or more days in a row with highs in the 90s with no point during the stretch (so the two nights in between) falling below 70°. Lows look to stay in the 70s.

The last stretch of 90° or above in Pittsburgh happened in July 2020 when we saw 8 straight days with highs hitting the 90s. In 2018 there were four straight 90-degree days. That's it when it comes to 4 or more 90-degree days over the last 10 years.

A look back at days in the past we have hit 90 and above KDKA Weather Center

The longest stretch of 90-degree days occurred in 1988 when we saw 13 straight days at or above 90°.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water! Crank up the AC and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothes. Use sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Plan outdoor activities for early morning or late evening, and take frequent breaks in the shade. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and seek medical help if needed.

Stay safe and enjoy your time outside!

7-day forecast: June 14, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

