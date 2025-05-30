Port Authority Police investigating attempted armed robbery on PRT bus on South Side

Port Authority Police are an investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place on a PRT bus on Pittsburgh's South Side.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Regional Transit says that the incident involved "a few juveniles" who tried to rob an older man on a bus on the South Side near Carson Street and 26th Street around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

During the attempted armed robbery, one of the individuals dropped a gun onto the floor of the bus before they all left the scene.

The victim of the attempted robbery picked up the gun and held onto it until police arrived.

No one was injured during the incident.