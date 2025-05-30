Watch CBS News
Local News

Port Authority Police investigating attempted armed robbery on PRT bus on South Side

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Police investigated attempted armed robbery on PRT bus
Port Authority Police investigated attempted armed robbery on PRT bus 00:18

Port Authority Police are an investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place on a PRT bus on Pittsburgh's South Side.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Regional Transit says that the incident involved "a few juveniles" who tried to rob an older man on a bus on the South Side near Carson Street and 26th Street around 9 p.m.  on Thursday. 

kdka-south-side-pittsburgh-prt-attempted-bus-robbery.png
Port Authority Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place on a PRT bus on Pittsburgh's South Side. KDKA

During the attempted armed robbery, one of the individuals dropped a gun onto the floor of the bus before they all left the scene. 

The victim of the attempted robbery picked up the gun and held onto it until police arrived.

No one was injured during the incident. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.