Port Authority of Allegheny County expected to announce rebranding today

By Bryant Reed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happening today, a big change is coming for a lot of Pittsburghers, Port Authority, and the future.

Allegheny County has, for so long, been used to the Port Authority name, logos, and the PAT abbreviation but now it seems as though things will look a little different for public transportation in the area.

Just yesterday, the Port Authority of Allegheny County released a statement saying they will be changing its name and brand, saying they want to do this to better reflect the services, values, and goals as a public transportation agency.

In searching, KDKA has found that the Port Authority has filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to change the name to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, with the abbreviation PRT.

While that has not been confirmed by the Port Authority, it is the only patent filed.

The official announcement is expected today at 10 a.m. and you can watch that live on CBS News Pittsburgh.

First published on June 9, 2022 / 5:36 AM

