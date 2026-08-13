Pony League World Series championship game canceled after rain makes field "unplayable"

The Pony League World Series championship game was canceled because organizers said the rain made the field "unplayable."

Heavy rain left mud and standing water on the Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington. It's something that organizers say they have never seen before after nearly 75 years of World Series baseball.

Several games involving teams from California, Maryland, Mexico and Puerto Rico were canceled. Then Wednesday night's championship between undefeated Washington County and Chinese Taipei was canceled as well.

Pony League said extending the tournament wasn't reasonable, with teams scheduled to travel home and families facing the cost of changing flights and hotels. Officials also said moving the World Series wasn't an option, pointing to the unique dimensions of Lew Hays Field.

While Pony League said there was nowhere else to play, coaches and families found one at Canon-McMillan High School's McDowell Lane Fields. A turf field, umpires, cameras, a live broadcast and teams who had been told their tournament was over took the field anyway.

It wasn't the World Series championship game because the field doesn't meet the Pony League's required dimensions for the official game. But it was a peace game, organized to give kids a chance to get back on the field and play.

Some spent thousands of dollars to get here and traveled across the country and around the world, and when the tournament ended, they say it was their coaches and communities who found a way to keep it going.

Washington County Pony League posted an official statement to their Facebook page, saying, "This is bigger than wins and losses. It is about fairness, respect, and doing what is right for the kids."

Parents and coaches say while no one can control the weather, they're questioning why the Pony League didn't have a backup plan.