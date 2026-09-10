Pony League World Series asks community for help to make upgrades after rain leads to unplayable conditions

The Pony League World Series in Washington County is asking for the community's help after heavy rain caused unplayable conditions at the end of this year's tournament, forcing the cancelation of the championship game.

It was one of multiple games that were canceled, which Stephen Rydzak said was heartbreaking for players and their families. Rydzak, the director of operations and lead volunteer, explained it is the first time this has happened in its 75-year history.

"This being a first-time experience, we're gonna learn from it to see what we could do better," Rydzak said.

The Pony League World Series is looking at multiple long-term solutions, including replacing the grass with turf or installing a new drainage system. The turf, he said, would cost a minimum of $1.3 million. The drainage system would cost $200,000 to $250,000, which is more than half of the Pony League World Series' annual budget.

"It's tough just to raise that to host the event and break even," Rydzak said.

It's why Rydzak is asking for help from community members and businesses to cover the cost of the upgrades.

"We are really hoping because otherwise there is a legit chance this event could leave," Rydzak said.

He's not just talking about leaving the field or county. He said the tournament could leave the state.

"There's three things you can do to support us: one is writing a check, two is rolling up your sleeves to volunteer, or three is to come to the event as a patron, spend some money," Rydzak said.