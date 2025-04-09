Poll workers are needed for the upcoming mayoral primary election in Allegheny County

Student poll worker program is recruiting in Allegheny County for an upcoming election

You may want to text this to them if you're the parent of a student in Allegheny County.

The division of elections is now accepting applications for the student poll worker program ahead of next month's mayoral primary on May 20.

Jessica Garofalo said Allegheny County had a student poll worker program for decades. A lot of people didn't know about it until recently though.

"Our poll worker population was declining and people were really aging out." Garofolo, the Allegheny County Director of Administrative Services, said. "In 2021, we really started to promote it and we saw 100."

Last year's general election saw big gains, but Garofolo said the primaries will be difficult.

"I think in 2024, we had the most at 261 students from 30 different schools," Garofolo said. "We're competing with prom, and spring sports, and graduations, and things like that."

Garofolo said meeting last year's student number would be ideal.

That's out of about 6,000 workers they need to make everything go well on Primary Day.

"Right now we're sitting at about 5,000 poll workers spread across the county," Garofolo said.

High school students enrolled in Allegheny County are eligible, but they have to be at least 17 years old.

"We also ask for parental or guardian consent, and then consent from your school district," Garofolo said.

The max of $170 for the day includes $20 for training, and a full day of volunteering isn't required.

"They can also take a half day," Garofolo said. "They can work from 6 to 1 or 1 to 9 and earn $75."

Garofolo says the Elections Division sent letters to all of the county's schools.

"We typically target any civics instructors, [or] government instructors," she said. "We'll also send the informational packets out to guidance counselors."

Garofolo said getting involved is a great way to see the electoral process and learn about it.

"They can see what it takes to open up a poll," she said. "They can engage with their community that's coming in to cast their vote throughout the day."