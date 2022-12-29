Police: West Mifflin officer dragged by man in car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after police say he dragged a West Mifflin officer with his car on Wednesday.

Karl Littlejohn is charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges.

According to the criminal complaint, officers noticed a driver committing several traffic violations after leaving the Monview Heights Housing Complex in West Mifflin around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver, identified as Littlejohn in the complaint, was pulled over by police on Route 837 northbound at the Rankin Bridge and Homestead split. Police say Littlejohn admitted to having a medical marijuana card and marijuana in the car. After saying he had a multicolored California medical marijuana bag, which police told him is not covered by a Pennsylvania medical marijuana card, Littlejohn is accused of driving away from the traffic stop.

Police said as he drove off, an officer who attempted to pull him out of the vehicle was dragged. Littlejohn, police say, fled the area, but he was later arrested in Swissvale.

The officer was checked for back and leg pain.