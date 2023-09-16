Watch CBS News
Police warning of rental property scam in McKees Rocks

By Patrick Damp

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - There is currently a fear of fraud in McKees Rocks. 

According to police, someone is spreading fake ads for rental properties. 

They said the scammers are copying and pasting interior and exterior pictures, requesting first and last month's rent along with security deposits. 

Then, when the people who made the payments arrive to move in, they realize they've been scammed. 

The suspect is asking for gift cards as payment and payments were made before the victim called the police. 

Police are reminding people to call and ask about the street, neighborhood, and property before entering into a rental agreement. 

