Officer shoots at man accused of stealing Percocet from Walgreens at gunpoint in Westmoreland County

An officer opened fire at a man who pointed a gun at police after holding up a Walgreens in North Huntingdon Township on Wednesday, getting away with two bottles of Percocet, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

The district attorney's office said after robbing the Walgreens near Route 30, 41-year-old Sean Lane of Jeannette ignored commands from police to get to the ground and instead pointed his gun at police. An officer fired several shots, but didn't hit Lane, the DA's office said.

Authorities said Lane told them that he was experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms. He said that around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, he broke into a Jeannette home through a window and stole two OxyContin pills.

After that, he told Pennsylvania State Police troopers that he stole a revolver from a Penn Borough home. Then, around 10 a.m., the district attorney's office said Lane went into the Walgreens near Norwin Hills Plaza and demanded Percocet pills.

At the counter, investigators said Lane showed the handle of the gun as he demanded the pills, and then he pointed the gun at three employees.

Lane was given two bottles of Percocet, and when he left the store, the DA's office said he was confronted by several North Huntingdon Township Police Department officers in the parking lot. Police ordered him to the ground, but he ignored commands, took out the gun, cocked the hammer and pointed it in the direction of officers, the district attorney's office said.

A responding officer fired several shots, but Lane wasn't hit. No one else was injured.

Lane is facing several charges, including robbery, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He was denied bail.